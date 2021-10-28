WATCH NOW: Charles and Nellie Lighter, Max's caretakers

In 1944, the most eligible bachelor in Clear Lake was Max, no last name he was that famous! His picture was regularly splashed across front pages nationwide and with his guardian he became a national celebrity.

Guardian for a bachelor?

Max, a 46-year-old parrot, originally owned by Charles and Nellie Lighter, needed a guardian to provide a home, food and manage his trust fund. Following the Lighters' deaths Max was placed under the guardianship of a family friend.

In his youth, Max, already a local celebrity, would sit on Charles' shoulder, accompanying him through the train cars when Charles was the conductor. Max’s striking green body, yellow head, orange and red epaulets on his shoulders and dark blue tail was noticed by everyone on the train.

Charles was an engineer and conductor for the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad. Engraved on his monument is the logo of his membership in the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

Founded in 1836, The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers is the oldest labor organization in the United States. They were behind the passage of the Adamson Act of 1916, known as the 8-Hour Day law. This act, signed by President Wilson, determined overtime in interstate commerce.

A ground breaker, Charles carried his steam-powered transportation home with him, he owned the first steam-powered automobile in the area.

Max had, in today’s dollars, a $13,000 trust fund. Nellie Lighter included in her will that following Max’s death the principal and interest of the trust fund was to be donated to an organization that helps “old women” in Cerro Gordo County. That was strange as Max did not like women!

