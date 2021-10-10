WATCH NOW: Alvin Bartholomew, the blonde baby bomber

Alvin Bartholomew was born July 31st, 1923. At a young age Alvin learned to overcome hardship as he was diagnosed with Perthis Leg, a condition where the blood supply to the ball of the hip joint is interrupted and causes the bone to die and break off. Alvin spent over two years with his leg in a cast and several years traveling to Iowa City where doctors tried to heal and lengthen his leg. His parents and doctors had doubts that he would ever be able to walk without a crutch but marveled at his determination and competitive spirit.
“As a boy, Little Dutch, as they nicknamed him, would play ball with the older kids often rolling to first base as he couldn’t run,” his father once said.
In high school, following in his father’s footsteps, Alvin picked up boxing. He joined the Iowa AAU boxing association in the flyweight division. The Blonde Baby Bomber, as he was known, went on to have great success in the ring becoming a three-time Iowa AAU Golden Gloves Champion. In 1941 Alvin went up against Harold Dade who was the national and international championship belt holder at the time. Alvin won the fight and was later named the 1941 World Amateur Champ at 112 pounds.
With the onset of World War II Alvin enlisted in the Navy as a Fireman 1st Class. He had to put on 15 pounds just to meet the Navy’s physical requirements. In the Navy he continued his boxing career, once defeating the British professional champ in a split decision.
People are also reading…
After serving his country in the South Pacific, Alvin returned to Mason City and met his life-long partner, Rosanna Herzog. They were married in 1946. Alvin mixed in the toughness of his youth with the gentleness of a loving father as he and Rosanna raised their six children together.
In the late 1970’s Alvin finally had hip replacement surgery ending years of pain and no longer walking with a limp. This helped with his new passion of golf where he was a member of Highland Park Golf Course for 45 years.
After retiring from Iowa Kemper Insurance company, where he became a mentor for many younger associates, Alvin volunteered at the Mason City Senior Center, Holy Family Catholic Church and was an active member of the VFW.
Alvin died on Oct. 2, 2000, at the age of 77.
COLLECTION: Tales from Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery
The winds of conflict were blowing across Europe in 1912 when 16-year-old Olga Lowenstein immigrated from Yugoslavia to the United States, arr…
Dad, grandfather, Mr. Mohawk, “Doc.” Mark Detra was known by all these names. A friend to everyone, Doc never knew a stranger, telling his sto…
Vernice Klesath was married to the love of her life, mother to five children and living a happy life as a homemaker and community volunteer. L…
The value Ron placed on the Newman educational opportunity was evidenced by the level of commitment he demonstrated in his youth.
Born in the family home on Lehigh Row, Kathryn Espinosa was one of 17 children. Her mother, Petra Espinosa, met her dad Pablo Espinosa when sh…
Lydia Margaret Barrette planned to stay in Mason City for three or four years ... 35 years later she retired as director of the Mason City Pub…
Most people in Mason City know the Melson House as the "Castle," a nickname given to it by original owner, Minnie Melson, married to Joshua. T…
Walter Tuper created an outstanding rock garden in the front of their home on North Washington.
On 1869, Nov. 6, a McGregor & Missouri River train pulled into Mason City at 11:10 a.m. with engineer Seneca Brown at the throttle.
Meredith loved Mason City and mentioned it often on his radio and TV shows.
Meredith loved Mason City and mentioned it often on his radio and TV shows.
Arriving in Mason City in 1898, Mier Wolf, the first Jewish resident of Mason City began a hide and fur business. Born in 1872 in a section of…
Meredith loved Mason City and mentioned it often on his radio and TV shows.
Two hundred and seven years later the scorch marks still show on the White House.
Madelyn was also associated with the Mason City Human Rights Commission, League of Women Voters and the Maria Mitchell Club.
Mary Zemanek Kubiak Hirsh, owner and proprietor of the Kubiak Meat Market, died suddenly two days before Christmas in 1942 while at the store on North Federal.
"Old Friends, Charlie" persevered through disasters that leveled his home, killed his wife and ruined three business locations.
“Her spirit of goodwill and enthusiasm inspired the lives of those with whom she came in contact.”
Three roses arrived every March 13 for the nine years until his death. Three roses sent to commemorate the three shots that missed Margaret’s …
CORRECTION: This story has been changed to correct the spelling of bridle paths.