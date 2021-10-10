WATCH NOW: Alvin Bartholomew, the blonde baby bomber

Alvin Bartholomew was born July 31st, 1923. At a young age Alvin learned to overcome hardship as he was diagnosed with Perthis Leg, a condition where the blood supply to the ball of the hip joint is interrupted and causes the bone to die and break off. Alvin spent over two years with his leg in a cast and several years traveling to Iowa City where doctors tried to heal and lengthen his leg. His parents and doctors had doubts that he would ever be able to walk without a crutch but marveled at his determination and competitive spirit.

“As a boy, Little Dutch, as they nicknamed him, would play ball with the older kids often rolling to first base as he couldn’t run,” his father once said.

In high school, following in his father’s footsteps, Alvin picked up boxing. He joined the Iowa AAU boxing association in the flyweight division. The Blonde Baby Bomber, as he was known, went on to have great success in the ring becoming a three-time Iowa AAU Golden Gloves Champion. In 1941 Alvin went up against Harold Dade who was the national and international championship belt holder at the time. Alvin won the fight and was later named the 1941 World Amateur Champ at 112 pounds.

With the onset of World War II Alvin enlisted in the Navy as a Fireman 1st Class. He had to put on 15 pounds just to meet the Navy’s physical requirements. In the Navy he continued his boxing career, once defeating the British professional champ in a split decision.

After serving his country in the South Pacific, Alvin returned to Mason City and met his life-long partner, Rosanna Herzog. They were married in 1946. Alvin mixed in the toughness of his youth with the gentleness of a loving father as he and Rosanna raised their six children together.

In the late 1970’s Alvin finally had hip replacement surgery ending years of pain and no longer walking with a limp. This helped with his new passion of golf where he was a member of Highland Park Golf Course for 45 years.

After retiring from Iowa Kemper Insurance company, where he became a mentor for many younger associates, Alvin volunteered at the Mason City Senior Center, Holy Family Catholic Church and was an active member of the VFW.

Alvin died on Oct. 2, 2000, at the age of 77.

