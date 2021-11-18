WATCH NOW: Alice Sweeney, a local friend to veterans

The August 7, 1985, headline read: “Alice Sweeney, friend to veterans, children dies.”
Alice retired at age 80, 10 years before her death, from her decades-long 24-hour-a-day career as the executive secretary for the Commission of Veteran Affairs for Cerro Gordo County.
Through her office in the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse Alice would provide assistance to veterans in numerous ways: food, shoes, clothing, household items, she settled arguments and arranged medical assistance.
Alice found foster homes for children who were neglected or whose family could not support them. Many of the children called her “mom” and their pictures were proudly displayed in her office.
Alice had a huge job assisting those in need, as she told the Globe Gazette in 1935, “Everybody helps.” Residents would leave donated boxes of clothing on her front porch, businesses would donate food.
Alice assisted children and families in many ways. Serving as the 1948 chair of the Cerro Gordo County Easter Seal sale, she helped to deliver sheets of Easter Seals to over half a million Iowans. Proceeds from the sale of Easter Seal supported the Iowa Society of Crippled Children and Disabled, providing equipment, medical and dental care, hospitalization, physical therapy, special schooling, speech therapy and vocational guidance.
Alice volunteered with the Easter Seal Society of Cerro Gordo county for 31 years and the Easter Seal Society of Iowa for over 25 years.
A member of the American Legion Auxiliary, American Red Cross, Catholic Daughters of America, member of the advisory committee for the Cerro Gordo County Juvenile Home Alice Sweeney assisted Cerro Gordo county residents in so many different ways.
