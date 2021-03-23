WATCH NOW: Air med's new 'junior' crew member doesn't remember her first flight

Sporting the requisite aviator sunglasses and a flight suit with her name on it, Elena prepared on Sunday for her second flight in MercyOne's Air Med Helicopter.

She doesn't remember her first flight.

Elena, whose last name was not released on the request of the hospital and family, was 3 years old when her doctors thought she might have Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, a skin disease usually caused by an allergic reaction to drugs.

She was flown by MercyOne Air Med to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.

On Sunday, Elena became MercyOne Air Med's 2021 Junior Crew Member. The inspiration for the award came from a young man named Joseph Stice, Air Med's first junior crew member, for his interest in the crew and all things helicopter. Joseph's grandfather built him a mini-helicopter (that actually moves up and down), and they brought it to Marble Rock's Fun Days so others could enjoy it, too.

In November, air med's crew announced a contest to find their 2021 member. Participants had to send in a hand-written letter nominating a young person 4-10 years old for the honor.