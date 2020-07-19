Watch: Mason City group looks to expand local cycling experience

While Mason City has certainly developed a reputation of being a bicycle friendly community over the years, a group of volunteers hope to build that reputation even further.
North Iowa Human Powered Trails, a non-profit advocacy group, has begun building a designated mountain bike trail within the Zerbles Trail area along the Winnebago River.
With North Iowa lacking options for raceable off-road trail systems, groups like the Mohawk Mountain Bike Club must travel to larger cities to find suitable options to train and compete on.
North Iowa Human Powered Trails, formed by volunteers, including Steve Bailey, who co-founded the Mohawk Mountain Bike Club, and its parent organization, SPIN DEVO, are looking to build about five miles of trails.
“What we do is we go out to the trails, we look at them kind of create an idea and then we create a trail day,” said Bailey. Typically, he said 30 or more volunteers show up on designated build days, break into small groups and build trail features, such as berms and jumps.
Bailey emphasized that having a home course is a great opportunity not only for his mountain bike club, which consists of about 28 members this year, but for all cycling enthusiasts.
“We are trying to build on Mason City's bike-friendly atmosphere,” he said. “I want this to be inviting for people to come and check out and we want everybody to have a really good experience. You could ride a multitude of different bikes out here and have a really good time.”
Henry Diggelmann, another NIHPT volunteer, said several members underwent coursework through a professional trail building company.
“We learned how to effectively build trails that are fun, that are safe, and they're respectful to the environment and sustainable,” he said.
“From a trail building aspect, there are some really important considerations. The biggest one is water flow on the trails and how to mitigate that, then incorporating fun features that can be enjoyable, but still be safe for people as well as the environment.”
“One of the key focuses of our organization is creating sustainable trails,” Bailey said. “We are conservationists at heart, so we don't want to create something that's going to cause any problems with the environment.”
The group has spent about 500 hours of volunteer labor to complete the first mile of trail while rehabilitating the area closest to the trail head. Phase two of the trail system will be built in the northwest corner of the property where the group has been given permission to build by the city.
"We'd really like to have a professional trail builder come in," Bailey said. "That's really untapped ground right now. So it can be created into something very, very cool. We're probably looking to raise somewhere around $150,000 to create that."
Those wishing to donate to the fundraising campaign or volunteer can find more information on the North Iowa Human Powered Trails Facebook page.
