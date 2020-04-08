WATCH LIVE: Mason City COVID-19 update

Mason City will begin sharing local updates regarding response efforts to COVID-19.
Press conferences are expected to take place weekly on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. and will include officials from local organizations, including Cerro Gordo Public Health, City of Mason City, and MercyOne North Iowa.
You can watch it here when it begins.
While you wait, you can watch the April 1 press conference here:
March 25 conference:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.