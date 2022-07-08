Watch for heat-related illness this summer

With North Iowa simmering in the July heat, staying safe can be difficult while enjoying summer activities.

The humidity over the next two weeks ranges from 60-80%, making the thickness of the air palpable when stepping outside. This humidity can make it difficult to breathe, especially for individuals with respiratory problems.

But despite the humidity, summer is a time when school is out, lakes and pools are full of swimmers and people enjoy being active. It is especially important during these times to watch for signs of heat-related illness.

As always, sunscreen acts as an important barrier against UV rays. The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends applying sunscreen everyday, and reapplying to exposed skin every two hours. This decreases the risk of skin cancers and premature skin aging.

Heat rash is more common around July as well. Heat rash occurs when sweat is trapped underneath the skin, causing small blisters on the skin. These usually occur on the neck, chest and elbow creases, as well as the groin area. Heat rash is best treated with baby powder, keeping the area dry. The rash usually goes away as the skin cools, according to Mayo Clinic.

Heat cramps are muscle spasms or pain with heavy sweating during intense exercise. With temperatures in the 80s, heat cramps are induced more quickly. These cramps are often more intense and longer-lasting. Water and electrolyte loss often contributes to heat cramps, so drinking fluids, cooling down and waiting several hours to resume activity is recommended.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke have been described as a spectrum of heat illness by Doctors such as Thomas Waters of Cleveland Clinic. Heat exhaustion happens when the body can no longer cool itself through sweating. If left untreated, the body continues to heat up, which leads to heat stroke.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke include: nausea, dizziness, loss of consciousness and high body temperature. During heat exhaustion, the body is usually sweating heavily and is cold and pale. During heat stroke, the body stops sweating and becomes hot and red. It is important to cool the body during heat exhaustion so it does not become heat stroke. Apply ice packs, drink water, loosen clothing and take a cool bath if possible. If heat stroke becomes apparent, it is important to call 911 immediately and seek assistance.

"During the hottest months of the year, especially in the Midwest, going outside can feel like walking into a hot, thick wall. Heat-related illnesses are preventable, but more than 600 people in the United States die due to extreme heat every year." according to MercyOne. Sarah Ling, DO, MPH, at MercyOne Waukee Family Medicine offered weather preparations and ways to cool down to avoid heat-related illnesses, including light colored and light-weight clothing, splitting indoor and outdoor time, drinking plenty of water or eating water-based fruits and wearing sunscreen.