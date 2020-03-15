Washburn: Nothing better than a leap year rabbit hunt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The choices were obvious. I could sit in a corner and lament winter’s demise, or I could pull on my boots and make the most of whatever was left. An eleventh hour, leap year rabbit hunt seemed a perfect remedy for shaking the Snow Melt Blues.

I knew without asking that my female goshawk, Mayhem, would be more than willing to join the hunt. Trapped as a migrating juvenile near Two Harbors, Minnesota, the big ‘gos is at the end of her fifth season. And if there is anyone who enjoys chasing and eating rabbits even more than I do, Mayhem would be that creature.

By the time we arrived at our favorite timber, conditions were already becoming less than ideal. The temp was well above freezing and the ever-shrinking snow cover was getting squishier by the minute. But although somewhat deceiving, the wooded landscape still carried the illusion of winter. I would have much preferred six inches of fresh powder but decided that wet snow was better than no snow.