Washburn: Nighttime owl hikes provide winter recreation

There are a lot of good reasons to visit Iowa’s winter woodlands. Listening to the eerie, nighttime serenades of resident owls ranks high on my list of favorites.

As is the case with any outdoor adventure, being prepared is key to success. It is, after all, the dead of winter. Dress too lightly and you’ll freeze. Wear too much and you’ll sweat; and then you’ll freeze. If your woodland has trails or contains open stretches of mature timber, then skis or snowshoes can save a lot of the huffing and puffing that usually go with “post holing” your way across the snow-covered landscape.

When it comes to listening for owls, the fun begins at sunset. As diurnal predators like hawks and eagles are flying to their nighttime roosts, owls are just punching in for their jobs on the night shift. Equipped with a deadly combination of silent flight, keen vision and even keener hearing, owls are a scampering rodent’s worst nightmare. Seven species of owls are known to nest in Iowa; at least three more occur as rarely observed winter visitors.

Since owls are active at night, they are most often identified by sound rather than sight. Regardless of species, each owl has its own unique set of vocalizations that are easily distinguished from those of its cousins.

