Washburn: Iowa’s 'other deer season' is underway

One of the traits that sets white-tailed deer apart from all other forms of Iowa wildlife is the ability of bucks to grow antlers. Generally speaking, the older the buck the larger and more impressive its antlers become.

Antlers have but one purpose. They are designed to duke it out with other males during the annual fall breeding season. Battles can become dangerous and impressive. When November bucks cross trails, the Iowa woodlands echo with the sound of clashing antlers.

But once the annual rut is concluded, white-tails have no further need of their magnificent headgear. So what do deer do with something they don’t need anymore? They do the same as us, they throw it away. Bucks annually accomplish this task through an involuntary process called shedding. When the time is right, the antlers simply fall off. Harassment by predators, abnormally heavy snowfall, or prolonged periods of extreme cold are just a few of the events that may spike stress levels and cause a buck to suddenly lose his head -- or at least the showiest part of it.

By winter’s end the process is complete, and all bucks will have lost their headgear. For outdoor enthusiasts, it’s an annual Call to Arms as a willing legion of shed hunters invade forested ridge tops and timbered river valleys in search of lost treasure.