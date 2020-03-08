Washburn: Capturing the marvel of a bald eagle on the hunt

Carrying the pheasant with the same ease that a Cooper’s hawk carries a sparrow, the eagle continued up the highway and had soon resumed its speed of 35 to 37 mph. Halfway through the next section, the bird passed a large farm grove where it drew the attention of a second eagle which was perched somewhere along the windbreak. Spying the drooping pheasant, the bird – also an adult -- immediately launched and gave chase.

Catching up to the first eagle within a quarter mile or so, the pursuer lost no time in attempting to steal the dead hen from its rightful owner. Although the would-be robber made two successful contacts, it was unable to wrest the prize from the talons of its opponent. The intruder gave up and sailed away. After continuing for some distance, the original eagle adjusted its course and headed toward a stand of timber; presumably to finally dine on its succulent prize.