Washburn: Annual northbound geese migration awe-inspiring

Spring snow goose hunts are not for the faint of heart. Instead of one or two dozen effigies, today’s hunters routinely place hundreds, and often thousands, of decoys. It’s back breaking work and the rewards are often few and far between as flock after flock of highly educated geese snub the spread. It’s nothing out of the ordinary for groups of hunters to begin setting hundreds of decoys during the wee hours of darkness, stay in those decoys all day, watch as thousands of migrating snow geese inspect but shun the spread, and finally leave the field empty handed.

But of course, there are days when things take an unexpected turn for the better – sometimes for no apparent reason. For me, one of the most memorable of these events struck without warning on Saint Patrick’s Day.

After not seeing a single goose until mid-morning, I finally spotted a gnat-like swarm of birds two or three miles distant. Grabbing the binoculars, I quickly determined the swarm to be a flock of about 150 snow geese. Even though the geese were miles away, they already appeared to be locked on to the spread of white windsocks surrounding my hilltop position. The geese kept coming and nearing the decoys, simultaneously set their wings. Although I knew the geese would probably pull up again before coming into range, I would gladly enjoy show while it lasted.