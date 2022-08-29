 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Walk to End Alzheimer's will be on Sept. 17 at NIACC

  • 0
Gasca's team

Melinda Gasca, far left, with her Walk to End Alzheimer's team, MercyOne Rehab West Campus in 2019. She walks in memory of her mother, Josephine.  

 Provided

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held in Mason City at NIACC on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the walk will start at 9 a.m. according to a press release.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with Promise Garden flowers which signify solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers – purple, yellow, blue and orange – represent the different reasons why people walk to end this disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association has a goal of raising $30,000 at the North Iowa Walk according to the release. Last year, $40,000 was raised, and so far this year almost $25,000 has been raised. The money raised will help the Association provide care and support to families in Iowa, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and ultimately a cure.

People are also reading…

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk. 

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Animal lover converts home into rescue shelter in Tunisia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News