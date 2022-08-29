Walk to End Alzheimer's will be on Sept. 17 at NIACC

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held in Mason City at NIACC on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the walk will start at 9 a.m. according to a press release.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with Promise Garden flowers which signify solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers – purple, yellow, blue and orange – represent the different reasons why people walk to end this disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association has a goal of raising $30,000 at the North Iowa Walk according to the release. Last year, $40,000 was raised, and so far this year almost $25,000 has been raised. The money raised will help the Association provide care and support to families in Iowa, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and ultimately a cure.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.