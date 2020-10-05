Walk to End Alzheimer's raises over $16,000 in Mason City

On Saturday in Mason City, residents and their friends and family members gathered to participate in the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's.

To compensate for COVID-19, participants walked alone or in small groups on Mason City sidewalks, tracks and trails, raising more than $16,000 for the Alzheimer's Association and its care, support and research programs.

Team Alzheimer's Caregivers Support Group — Mason City was the walk's top fundraising team, raising over $4,700. Coming in at second place was team Mercy Therapy with $2,600. Third place went to team Jaybirds, raising more than $2,100.

The weekends "Top Walkers" included Trudi Hoil on team Alzheimer's Caregivers Support Group, raising more than $2,100 in honor of her husband, Terry; team Mercy Therapy's captain Mel Gasca, raising over $2,100 in honor of her mother; and Darshini Jayawardena, captain of team Jaybirds, raising over $1,300 in honor of her father.