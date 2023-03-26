I am pleased to announce that after months of work, planning, and prayer, Waldorf University is now under the ownership of the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation, returning the institution to its private, faith-based roots as a tax-exempt organization. What a journey it has been, not only in this last year but the last decade.

Not that long ago, Waldorf had less than 500 full-time students on campus, and several dormitories were empty. It was a difficult time for Waldorf and the nation as we navigated through the great recession of 2009. Through a series of what can best be described as miracles, a family-owned institution, Columbia Southern University, took ownership and saved Waldorf.

This was a time of great anxiety. What would it mean to be owned by a family? How would we be able to deliver a Waldorf experience with online programs? What would happen to Waldorf’s mission?

While the path has not always been easy, we can say that the ownership change was an unqualified success. We just need to look at the results. Since 2009 we have seen dramatic growth. We welcomed 626 full-time students to campus this fall, and the dormitories are full. Campus is filled with vibrant student learning experiences, incredible fine arts performances, and competitive athletic competition. The energy and school spirit on campus are exhilarating!

Also, during this period of campus success, we initiated and grew our online programs, adding thousands of students to our Warrior Nation. We currently have 31 online programs at the associates, baccalaureate, and masters level, with over 3,000 active online students and about 2,000 of them currently in a class. While some of these students may never have the opportunity to step foot on Waldorf’s campus, they, too, bleed Waldorf purple and gold. With our combined online and campus enrollment, Waldorf University is now Iowa’s third-largest private institution of higher education.

We also have maintained Waldorf’s historic mission of educating the entire person for lives of service. Waldorf’s mission continues to be at the center of all that we do. It is expressed in our values, taught in our curriculum, and reinforced in our co-curriculars.

But now, we look with renewed excitement to a new ownership model with the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation. The foundation has been supporting Waldorf students through scholarships, campus ministry, and alumni events for more than 15 years. The foundation has been a steady partner, professing the historic mission of Waldorf. No entity could be better equipped to lead Waldorf forward than the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation.

It has also been gratifying to see the community rally around this project. The Forest City Council, area businesses, city leaders, local alumni, and many others have contributed to the success of this project. They know that not only is Waldorf important to the economic development of north central Iowa, but they have witnessed or experienced for themselves the profound and transformative impact of a Waldorf education. Waldorf University provides enrichment opportunities which few cities the size of Forest City can boast. Whether through athletic events, fine arts performances, or our speakers’ series, Waldorf is proud to welcome the community to experiences that enhance all our lives.

While we return to our private, nonprofit, faith-based roots as a tax-exempt organization, we do so with a new model. It is a model that includes a vibrant and expanding campus. It is a model that expands the reach of Waldorf’s mission with online programs. It is a model with a reconstituted advancement team, generating new ways to connect with the community, alumni, and friends. The future is so very bright for Waldorf University!