Waldorf University prepping for new ownership

Waldorf University is heading back to its roots in 2022.

The Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation is in discussion with Columbia Southern Education Group (CSEG) to assume ownership of the school. Both have signed a term sheet and are working towards a final definitive agreement says a press release.

"The Waldorf Foundation and Waldorf University find themselves with an opportunity that I never thought could possibly occur," said Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation's Board Chairman Ray Beebe in a statement. "Under the ownership of the Waldorf Foundation, Waldorf University will be able to control its own destiny for generations to come. Waldorf's proud history from 1903 forward will continue, and we can feel confident students will continue to find the same life-changing experience Waldorf delivers to each and every student.”

According to a release, the transaction would result in Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation purchasing all of the assets of Waldorf University, including the property the university is now located and all of the intellectual property and other educational assets. In exchange, the foundation will assume the existing $5.2 million in debt the university is currently repaying.

The transaction will terminate the relationship between Waldorf University and current owner CSEG. Waldorf will not have any services arrangements or other contracts with CSEG or its affiliates as a result of the transaction.

“We are proud of what we were able to accomplish with the University,” said CSEG President Robert Mayes in a statement. “Thanks in part to the changes instituted under out ownership, Waldorf has increased its presence online and dramatically improved its financial situation. Now, the family believes it is time for Waldorf to return to its roots. We look forward to seeing Waldorf grow and prosper in the future under the Foundation’s direction.”

Waldorf has submitted its Change of Control application to the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). According to the release, the hope is that the application will be included on the Nov.2 and Nov. 3 agenda of the HLC Board of Trustees for approval. This would allow for the change ownership on or around Dec. 1, 2022. Waldorf University will also seek approvals from the U.S. Department of Education and the Iowa College Student Aid Commission.

CSEG received ownership of Waldorf College from Waldorf Lutheran College Association in 2010. As the new owner, the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation would seek to maintain the Waldorf's culture with little to no change going forward says the release.

“This is a historic moment for Waldorf University. We are grateful for the Mayes family and the expertise and leadership that has allowed Waldorf to grow over the last twelve years,” said Waldorf University President Bob Alsop in a statement. “We now look forward to renewing affiliations from the past, allowing more engagement from alumni and friends of the schools, and building on our success.”

