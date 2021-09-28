Volunteers wanted for upcoming tree planting in Mason City

The public is invited to volunteer at an upcoming tree planting that will take place in Mason City.

"The tree planting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 6 beginning at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Fourth Street Northwest and North Washington Avenue. Trees will be planted in the neighborhood south and west of this area," a press release said.

Also participating are the iJAG students and staff from John Adams Middle school to plant 25 trees that were obtained through a Trees for Kids grant.

Travelers are asked to avoid this area that Wednesday if possible, but if traveling through the area is still necessary, "please exercise caution for the safety of the students and volunteers," the release said.

"The City is thrilled to have the students involved in this project and we hope they will enjoy the results of their work years down the road when the trees have matured," the release concluded.

For more information, contact Mason City Park Superintendent Bob Berggren at 641-420-1999.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0