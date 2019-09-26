Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are asking Iowans to lend a hand at the DNR’s third annual statewide Volunteer Day on Saturday.
More than 40 parks will be hosting volunteer events to help spruce up trails, buildings and other park amenities.
The following parks in North Iowa are looking for help:
- Eight volunteers are needed for McIntosh Woods State Park in Ventura. Volunteers are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at 206 E Lake St., and bring gloves, paint brushes and water. The project is staining the Ventura Access Shelter.
- Beeds Lake State Park rangers are looking for 25 volunteers to plant replacement trees near the lodge and its parking lot. Those interested should wear sturdy shoes and long pants, and bring water, bug spray, gloves and pruning equipment to 1422 165th Street, Hampton, at 9 a.m.
Clear Lake volunteers are needed to stain rail fence and build picnic tables. Those who wish to help can meet at the park's lodge, 2730 S. Lakeview Dr., at 10 a.m. Bring gloves and wear old clothes.
- Volunteers at Pilot Knob are needed to paint the storage building, weather seal tables and paint the inside of pit toilets. They will also pick up trash throughout the park and split firewood with the Friends Group. The park is located at 2148 340th St., Forest City. No time or location has been listed yet for gathering.
According to Todd Coffelt, DNR state parks bureau chief, volunteer projects will focus on prepping for 100th anniversary of the Iowa state park system in 2020.
People interested in volunteering can learn more at iowadnr.gov/volunteer. If weather looks bad Saturday, volunteers should contact individual park offices to see if the meeting date, time or location has changed.
