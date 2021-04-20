Volunteers return to Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center

Consider it ideal timing.

"In the spirit of National Volunteer Week, we want to say: ‘Thank You’ to these individuals, and also welcome new volunteers to MercyOne!" Manager of Volunteer Services Stephanie Duckert said in a press release sharing the news.

According to the release, volunteers, who have to be 16 or older and vaccinated against COVID-19, not only work as greeters and escorts for patients and visitors but also help with certain projects and clerical duties.

"We enjoy meeting people who can offer their unique talents to help carry out our mission every day in the communities we serve," Duckert said in the press release.

In an interview from earlier this month, MercyOne North Iowa Human Resources Director Paula R. Kruthoff said that the organization's volunteer base had been patiently waiting for some time to return to the hospitals. "We are being met with a tremendous reception from our volunteers. Enthusiasm. Excitement. They want to get back and we want them back," she said.