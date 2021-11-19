Volunteers recognized by Mason City

The 18th Annual Volunteer Recognition Award Banquet was held at the MacNider Art Museum's Salsbury Room on Nov. 18.

Around 65 volunteers were recognized for their work on behalf of the Mason City’s Volunteer Service Department on various projects including Adopt-A-Street, Adopt-A-Lot, Beautification, Parks, MacNider Museum events, Highland Park Golf Course, and other special projects including school partnerships, graffiti eradication, tree plantings and administrative assistance.

The Shining Star Awards are awarded to individuals and teams or businesses that contribute to the needs of the city. Rosalie Harden and Josh Olson were this year’s recipients of individual Shining Star Awards.

Harden volunteered her time at the museum, making masks for the transit system ridership, putting numerous hours of sewing time toward this project.

Olson volunteered with the Recreation Department, coaching one tee ball team, one softball team and seven different soccer teams – coaching over 95 different youth in our community. The families served are truly thankful for his dedication as a mentor to our future leaders.

The 2021 Shining Star Team recognition was awarded to Karen Johnson, Tammi Yezek and Nancy Wiltze. These volunteers donated numerous hours beautifying downtown Mason City. Their seasonal floral arrangements decorated the plaza north of City Hall, the transit comfort station and other areas downtown.

The Rookie of the Year Award, given for the second time, went to new volunteer, David Hinton. After retiring from the military, David joined Mason City’s Volunteer Program and has covered many city projects with his drone, including beautification, river cleanup, the North Iowa Band Festival, to name a few.

City Council members were present to help celebrate the contributions volunteers make to the city organization. Councilor Will Symonds gave his appreciation and thanks to the volunteers, and staff from the volunteer, operation & maintenance, recreation and museum departments assisted in presenting the awards.

The Volunteer Service Department is a department of the City of Mason City. The City Volunteer program promotes and coordinates volunteer opportunities within departments to citizens seeking to enhance the community by donating their time and skills to various municipal projects.

For more information on volunteerism, contact Mary Litterer at 641-421-3372 or mjlitterer@masoncity.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.