Jacob Anderson - Just 10 Feet Away

Jacob Anderson pulls glass and debris from the beach of a popular fishing spot on Willow Creek, a tributary of the Winnebago River, which both flow through East Park.

 LISA GROUETTE lisa.grouette@globegazette.com

The public is invited to pick up litter in East Park on Thursday as part of the "Just 10 Feet Away" project. 

Volunteers will meet at 11 a.m. at the band shell to work for an hour, with light refreshments to follow.

Gloves and garbage bags will be provided. 

Jacob Anderson of Mason City started the "Just 10 Feet Away" project. He is using footage from Thursday's clean-up, as well as previous clean-ups this summer in East Park, in a documentary he is producing on the environment.

The documentary is meant to show how littering in the community not only affects the Mason City area, but also the waters down stream and surrounding areas. 

