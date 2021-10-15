 Skip to main content
Volunteers assist local senior citizens with yard work

NIACC-Elderbridge cleanup project - 24th street

NIACC sophomore Connor Wiemann picks up yard clippings from a home on 24th Street in Mason City as part of a collaborative cleanup effort with Elderbridge.

 Lisa Grouette

When local senior citizens needed a little bit of help this week, Mason City community members were there to lend a hand.

The Elderbridge Agency on Aging organized efforts to help out senior citizens in the area with their yard work and chores on Thursday and Friday. The effort is being called the “Community Kindness Project,” which Elderbridge Volunteer Coordinator Laura Allen says they hope to make an annual event.

NIACC-Elderbridge cleanup project -

NIACC students attend to raking and trimming in the yard of the Braastad residence in Mason City.

The Elderbridge Agency on Aging is a nonprofit that works to help older adults and individuals with disabilities live independently. 

Students from North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) and Battlefield Midwest, along with donations from several organizations, contributed toward the day of service. The 47 volunteers spent time cleaning six houses on Thursday and four more on Friday.

“We all teamed up together and decided this would be a really good thing for the day of kindness. Just help out because this can take quite a while, especially with larger properties,” said Allen.

Most of the work done on the properties was taking care of yard work and tidying the greenery up before winter hits.

Carolyn Braastad had her yard covered with NIACC students, who were making quick work of raking and bagging leaves Thursday evening.

NIACC-Elderbridge cleanup project - Braastad

Mason City resident Carolyn Braastad talks about how helpful the yard-cleanup project has been for her.

“I really appreciate it because I can’t get out. (I can’t) walk or do things like that anymore,” said Braastad.

Braastad said she has someone from Elderbridge come out to her property to help her around the house but never had them rake the yard since she felt it was too much for one person. When she was offered the opportunity from Elderbridge to have a group come and do yardwork, Braastad gladly accepted.

“I wouldn’t be able to get it done if they weren’t here, so I do just really think it’s great. It’s a great asset for me and the community,” said Braastad.

Freshman Brianna McPoland, who was helping with bagging leaves in Braastad’s yard, said she was happy to be out helping those who needed it.

NIACC-Elderbridge cleanup project -

NIACC students attend to raking and trimming in the yard of the Braastad residence in Mason City.

“It makes me really happy, because back home I know my grandparents have troubles getting their yard clean and periodically I do it for them. It just makes me happy to see I can help other people in the community,” said McPoland.

NIACC sophomore Michael Moore-Fondren said the volunteers were making quick effort at each house and getting the job done. 

“Everybody needs help once in a while, so it’s really cool. It’s nice being the ones to help,” said Moore-Fondren.

Allen said people were appreciative of all the volunteers were doing for them, adding that some became emotional about them being there.

“Some have been in tears. Everybody is really thankful because it’s not something that they’re able to do and they’re extremely impressed how quickly the crews are moving through to get things going. They have really enjoyed watching all the volunteers work together and do team building,” said Allen.

Allen says in order to have the event be as successful as it is, it takes teamwork to get the job done.

“I think they’re doing a really good job and in order to make this happen, it takes a whole community. Just the unity that comes together to help everybody. We really need that in our community and today just shows how that’s done,” said Allen.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette.

