Molly Watson says giving back and being involved in the community is an important part of the culture at Clear Lake Bank & Trust.
In fact, the vice president of Marketing and Public Relations at the financial institution with 104 employees said that it is so much part of what they do, there is friendly competition among employees in the four branches – two in Mason City, one each in Clear Lake and Garner – across North Iowa.
“We enjoy doing it and put an emphasis on it for our employees,” Watson said. “We know it matters in our community, so it is really important to all of us.”
Because of that willingness to give back, Clear Lake Bank & Trust was recognized for its volunteering efforts recently. Staff members logged 829 volunteer hours over a two-month period, which was enough to earn the Give Back Iowa Challenge award for medium-sized Iowa businesses.
Gov. Kim Reynolds visited Clear Lake Bank & Trust staffers after business hours in October to recognize their volunteering efforts.
“Statistics show that employers that encourage their employees to volunteer and give back, their productivity goes up, they’re more engaged and they love their job,” Reynolds said. “It’s very obvious that they don’t just do it over a couple of months’ time. They are committed to their communities and giving back.”
First Citizens Bank in Mason City has won the medium-sized business award the last two years with Clear Lake Bank & Trust being “honorable mention.” The two financial institutions flipped spots this year.
The annual challenge, which runs from April 1 to May 31, is designed to engage Iowans in employer-supported volunteering efforts and log their hours during the eight week period.
This year, 49 organizations representing 45,000 employees in Iowa participated in the challenge, logging over 74,000 total hours at an estimated value of over $1.8 million to the state of Iowa.
Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg both traversed the state to honor employers in various size categories who logged the highest average of volunteer hours per employee and presented them each with a plaque.
Watson said that while there was a concerted effort by its employees during the two-month period of the challenge, folks at Clear Lake & Trust volunteer their time and give back all year.
From being a part of civic organizations like the Lion’s Club and Rotary Club, to serving on area boards and being a part of area Chambers of Commerce, Watson said community banks are called upon quite often and in so many different ways to help the communities in which they serve.
According to Watson, one of Clear Lake Bank & Trust’s biggest causes has been financial literacy programs in area schools. All of it is on a volunteer basis, she said.
“We want to give attention from elementary schools to high schools,” she said. “It’s an important message throughout life.”
Clear Lake Bank & Trust employees were a part of the Dec. 7-8 Clear Lake “Christmas by the Lake” and also volunteered time during “Home for the Holidays” during Thanksgiving weekend, among others.
For Watson personally and speaking for the employees who volunteer their time throughout the year, giving back helps not only the community in which they serve, but also them personally.
“We think it benefits our employees and the community,” Watson said. “And it feels good to give back.”
POET Biorefining-Hanlontown honored
Gov. Reynolds also visited POET Biorefining-Hanlontown in October to congratulate the team for winning the 2019 Give Back Iowa volunteer challenge.
The Give Back Iowa Challenge began in 2015 as a way to recognize employers in the state who volunteer in their communities.
“POET is always making an impact,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Producing clean-burning, renewable biofuels and leading the way in volunteerism. Congratulations on receiving the 2019 Give Back Iowa Challenge.”
POET General Manager Kelly Hansen expressed appreciation for the support that Gov. Reynolds provides organizations that prioritize volunteering.
“We’re honored to be recognized by Governor Reynolds and appreciate that Iowa leaders understand the importance of volunteering in communities across the state,” Hansen said in a release. “Governor Reynolds has been a strong supporter of POET and biofuels in Iowa and in Washington, D.C.”
The POET team has long been supporters of the Mason City Community Kitchen, sending volunteers each month to prepare a meal. In addition, team members participate in the Adopt a Highway program to make sure the streets surrounding the POET plant are clean for travelers and visitors.
Around Christmas, plant employees volunteer with Salvation Army and distribute gift baskets to local families. Each year the plant also grows an acre of corn that they distribute to local food banks.
