Visit Mason City looks to 2023 after successful year

It was a big year for Visit Mason City.

“2022 was an incredible year for events. After two years of very limited in-person gatherings, we were excited to welcome tens of thousands of new visitors to Mason City,” said Lindsey James, executive director.

This year marked the return of many events and large-group gatherings that had been suspended by the pandemic in Mason City. Those events included the Preserve Iowa Summit, Iowa Geocachers Organization, Iowa Treasurers Association, and Iowa State Pedal Tractor Pull Championships.

The organization also partnered with Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce to host several Midwest travel writers and show them the local sights. Visit Mason City worked with The Music Man Square to sponsor Team Trouble in River City, which competed at the Red Bull Iowa Soapbox Race in June.

The highlight of 2022 for Visit Mason City and the entire community was being an overnight stop for RAGBRAI on July 27. An estimated $4.6 million was generated in a single 24-hour period, according to previous Globe Gazette reporting.

Mason City was the fourth day of riding — Emmetsburg to Mason City — and the longest stretch at 105 miles. It was dubbed the “Century Day,” a tradition of having a 100-mile day that returned to RAGBRAI this year.

Being the midway point for the journey, RAGBRAI Mason City went big with two headliner entertainers and more than 50 food vendors and booths. Organizers had to manage six campground locations, coordinate volunteers, and meet many other logistical challenges.

“After two years of so much uncertainty, it’s definitely rewarding to see and feel the positive impact of tourism in our community and our team’s efforts. We’re excited to keep building on this momentum,” James said.

Here are some of the impactful events from Visit Mason City’s fiscal year, which ran from October 2021 to September 2022, according to James:

Visit Mason City fulfilled 28,869 requests for information from all 50 states and 32 foreign countries.

105,136 unique users visited

.

Visit Mason City worked with 134 meetings, sport events, and motorcoach groups resulting in an estimated 110,118 visitors to the community and $17.2 million in visitor spending.

For 2023, Visit Mason City will continue to enhance visitors’ experiences, increase awareness of the organization and the impact of tourism, and increase the economic impact of tourism. James said the group also will work to attract more groups to Mason City and work to expand its team.

“We’ll be working to increase our communication to local audiences and sharing more about the work we do and the resources we provide. We really want to nurture a spirit of community pride and become more top-of-mind for local residents,” said James.

James said people should be on the lookout for announcements about the Jefferson Highway Association’s conference June 7-10. She added others should look for future information about photographer Andrew Pielage, who is working to photograph all 500 Frank Lloyd Wright properties around the world.

“I’m very excited about the year ahead,” said James.

Photos: Don Felder and Sugar Ray perform at RAGBRAI RAGBRAI Main Stage 15 RAGBRAI Main Stage 18 RAGBRAI Main Stage 25 RAGBRAI Main Stage 2 RAGBRAI Main Stage 3 RAGBRAI Main Stage 4 RAGBRAI Main Stage 5 RAGBRAI Main Stage 6 RAGBRAI Main Stage 7 RAGBRAI Main Stage 8 RAGBRAI Main Stage 9 RAGBRAI Main Stage 10 RAGBRAI Main Stage 1 RAGBRAI Main Stage 11 RAGBRAI Main Stage 12 RAGBRAI Main Stage 13 RAGBRAI Main Stage 14 RAGBRAI Main Stage 16 RAGBRAI Main Stage 17 RAGBRAI Main Stage 19 RAGBRAI Main Stage 20 RAGBRAI Main Stage 21 RAGBRAI Main Stage 22 RAGBRAI Main Stage 23 RAGBRAI Main Stage 24