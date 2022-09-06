Viking Activity Center provides community a space for physical activity

Northwood has a new spot for physical activity.

The Northwood-Kensett Community School District has officially opened the Viking Activity Center, a brand new athletic facility that is attached to the junior senior high school.

"In a small community, they don't want to have to drive 30 minutes to work out before or after work," said operations manager Jordan Reindl. "It's nice when you can just do it right in your hometown."

The Viking Activity Center contains 38,554 square feet of fitness, recreation, and meeting space across two levels. Construction started in April 2021 and the project cost the district $5.6 million. A ribbon cutting for the facility was held on Aug. 18.

Superintendent Michael Crozier said the idea for the space started with the need for athletic practice spaces and for youth programs. The dream for more space developed into making it a facility for the community.

"The events that will be hosted here will be more youth activities," said Crozier.

"If it is a high school event, it will be like a jamboree scrimmage where we bring multiple teams in," said Reindl. "(It will mainly be) youth tournaments between basketball and wrestling."

Some of the fitness features include an indoor track, two full-length basketball courts, weight-lifting area, cardio space, and a wrestling room. The addition also has men's and women's lockers, a community room, and a kitchenette. Synergy Physical Therapy has a space in the building for consultations and appointments.

"There's more opportunities for (students) to learn about living healthy lifestyles and a place to practice that," said Crozier.

The Viking Activity Center does charge annual membership rates, which can be found on the district website. The necessary paperwork can be downloaded from the "Membership" page. Visitors can also pay $10 individual day pass and must be 14-years-old and up.

Community members and organizations can place a facilities request to use the Viking Activity Center. Reservations and rental fees apply for the use of the courts for recreational basketball or volleyball leagues, the community room, and the kitchenette. Information can be found on the district website under the "Rentals/Services" tab.

"You can rent (the community room) out for birthdays and anniversary parties, which has the kitchenette right next to it," said Crozier. "The kitchenette not only can be used for this room, but it can be used to game concessions if we do a youth tournament."

During the school year the facility is open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Building hours shift during the summer and subject to change according to membership use.

Individuals with questions about the Viking Activity Center can contact Reindl at 641-324-2142 at extension 110 or jreindl@nkvikings.com.