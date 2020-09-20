Victim in Cerro Gordo rollover accident identified

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police have identified the man who was killed Saturday morning in a single car rollover accident on Balsam Avenue.

According to Iowa State Patrol:

The man, 72-year-old Robert Vaughn, of Rolfe, was driving a 1980 Chevy Corvette north on Balsam Avenue south of B14 when he lost control of the car while passing other traffic and ended up rolling the car in the ditch on the west side of the road.

There were no other people in the car, according to the report.

Besides the state patrol, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, the state Department of Natural Resources, and Mason City and Hanlontown fire departments also responded to the scene.

