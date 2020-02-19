Veterans Memorial Golf Club agreement with Clear Lake extended for two years

“We know at some point and time we’re going to have a disaster out there,” Fey said. “The pump system or the underground watering system, something’s going to go bad, so we need that capital improvement fund in case anything major goes that we’ve got some backup funds.”

In recent golf seasons, the course has experienced conditions that made it unplayable for days at a time, but this past year, it didn’t face much of those, making it playable most of the season.

In 2019, there were about 200 season pass holders and about 60 Friends of Veterans Memorial Golf Club, the report states.

The women’s league had nearly 80 golfers on Wednesdays and the junior golf program had between 70 and 80 youth participate on Fridays this past year, Fey said.

“I know when this all started there was speculation that this could work, and it has worked,” he said. “It’s worked very, very well in my opinion and the board feels the same.”

The course was established in 1922 and was purchase by the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce in 1945, which dedicated it to the city’s war veterans and named it the All Veterans Golf Club.

