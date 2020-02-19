Veterans Memorial Golf Club agreement with Clear Lake extended for two years

It was a good year for Veterans Memorial Golf Club in Clear Lake.
The public golf course, operated by the Veterans Memorial Golf Club Foundation Inc., was profitable for its ninth season, outgoing club president Tom Fey told the Clear Lake City Council Monday evening.
“Memberships are up, kids are playing the course, and we think it’s running very well thanks to the partnership that the city has with us,” he said.
The nine-hole course positioned lakeside on 61 acres at 2000 N. Shore Drive is owned by the city of Clear Lake and operated by the nonprofit Veterans Memorial Golf Club Foundation.
In 2019, the gross revenues of Veterans Memorial Golf Club were about $387,850 — the highest they’ve been within the past four years and perhaps in its existence, Fey said.
The golf course’s gross revenues totaled about $353,000 in 2016, $351,000 in 2017 and $362,000 in 2018.
The net income for 2019 was $23,700, which Fey said was about the course’s average during that same period.
The foundation, with help from its donors, also sets money aside for the course’s grounds and facilities improvements.
The improvement fund balance will be nearly $32,000 this year, according to the foundation’s annual report.
“We know at some point and time we’re going to have a disaster out there,” Fey said. “The pump system or the underground watering system, something’s going to go bad, so we need that capital improvement fund in case anything major goes that we’ve got some backup funds.”
In recent golf seasons, the course has experienced conditions that made it unplayable for days at a time, but this past year, it didn’t face much of those, making it playable most of the season.
In 2019, there were about 200 season pass holders and about 60 Friends of Veterans Memorial Golf Club, the report states.
The women’s league had nearly 80 golfers on Wednesdays and the junior golf program had between 70 and 80 youth participate on Fridays this past year, Fey said.
“I know when this all started there was speculation that this could work, and it has worked,” he said. “It’s worked very, very well in my opinion and the board feels the same.”
The course was established in 1922 and was purchase by the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce in 1945, which dedicated it to the city’s war veterans and named it the All Veterans Golf Club.
In 2011, the city of Clear Lake purchased the golf course after the nonprofit operating it encountered financial trouble.
Since then, the city has had an operating agreement with the Veterans Memorial Golf Club Foundation, which became a nonprofit in 2012, to manage and operate the public golf course and facilities.
On Monday, the City Council unanimously approved an extension of its initial operating agreement with the foundation. The agreement is for Feb. 17, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2022.
“There aren’t any changes proposed as part of this. It’s a simple continuation of the existing lease agreement for an additional three-year term,” City Administrator Scott Flory said.
The council’s action is the city’s second operating agreement extension for the golf course.
The original operating agreement in 2011 was good for two years with an optional two-year extension. The parties extended that agreement on Dec. 21, 2015, until Dec. 1, 2018, and they have operated on a tacit continuation of the agreement since then.
Under the agreement, Veterans Memorial Golf Club Foundation pays $1 per month in rent to the city.
The foundation is also responsible for the financial management of the course and its day-to-day operations.
Fees for public admission to the golf course, including greens fees, membership fees and others, are submitted to the city for review, according to the agreement.
The foundation employs Jeremy Amosson, course superintendent, and Mike Oimoen, director of golf and clubhouse manager — both of whom renewed their contracts for the 2020 golf season.
“I’ve been a member for 30-plus years, in my recollection, the course has never looked as good, played as good or has been operated as well as it has now under Mike and Jeremy,” Fey said. “I really want to commend those guys along with the board members.”
Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb said the city’s partnership with the foundation to maintain the golf course’s existence in Clear Lake has been “a tremendous asset to the community.”
Other North Iowa communities are discussing similar solutions.
Since November, the city of Britt has been contemplating whether it wants to purchase the Britt Golf Course, which has faced financial challenges in recent years.
The Britt City Council has reached out to neighboring communities, like Garner and Clear Lake, for guidance on owning a public golf course.
Ashley Stewart