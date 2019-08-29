Louie’s Custom Meats and More has settled into its new location in Clear Lake.
The locally owned butcher shop that offers a variety of beef, pork, poultry and homemade deli products moved to 810 U.S. Highway 18 W. in July after six years at its previous location two storefronts west.
“We do catering and that’s been huge, so we needed more space for that,” said Louis Covillo, owner of Louie’s Custom Meats and More.
Covillo purchased the former Carquest Auto Parts store in May, and he, along with family and friends, spent about seven weeks renovating the space into a butcher shop.
Louie’s was closed one day as it transitioned from its old storefront to its new one. It opened at its new location on July 2.
The new storefront offers about 1,400 square feet more than the previous location, and that additional space is being used to provide more products for customers.
“We’re still trying to fill our new space, so I keep asking people what they want to see,” Covillo said.
Two deli cases, including a new 12-foot one, line the west side of the store. One features a variety of beef, pork, chicken and sides, while the second comprises homemade salads, deli meat and cheese.
Shelves filled with products, like gluten-free noodles, sauces, snacks and beverages, are positioned in the middle of the space, and coolers, including eggs, meats, cheese and more, line the exterior.
“We’re a one-stop shop,” he said.
The butcher shop boasts friendly customer service, quality products and competitive pricing. It also offers delivery and catering services.
Louie’s Custom Meats and More employs 15 individuals, including his wife, Kathy; son, Brody; and daughter, Britney.
“It’s fun to have the family here,” Covillo said.
On Tuesday, his wife and children were preparing weekly keto-to-go meals for pick up, which is something the shop started offering in March to “keep up with the times,” he said.
Keto, short for ketogenic, is a low-carb, high-fat diet that’s gained popularity in recent years.
This week, Louie’s offered keto chicken bacon ranch pizza, big mac salad, bacon- and mushroom-smothered pork chop with green greens and marinated steak and broccoli skillet meals.
Covillo said the meals were his daughter’s idea, and they’ve gone over well.
Louie’s catering and delivery services have also gained popularity.
“It’s amazing how many orders we prepare for people,” he said.
Last weekend, the shop had five catered events throughout North Iowa, but that’s not uncommon because Louie’s is busiest in the summer and around the holidays, Covillo said.
Covillo worked in three Fareway meat departments for 29 years, including 13 years at the Clear Lake store, before opening his own shop in 2013.
He said he’s loved owning his own business, especially because of the dedicated staff and one-on-one relationships with customers.
The shop is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information or specials, visit the Louie’s Custom Meats and More Facebook page or www.louiescustommeats.net. Orders may be placed by calling 641-357-6100.
North Iowa Nine: What's happening in North Iowa
Pilot Knob kicks off camping season
Friends of Pilot Knob State Park will host a Family Fun Night, 7-10 p.m., at the Pilot Knob Campground Theatre.
Activities begin with an educational program by Ranger Strauser about the park's unique Dead Man's Lake at 7 p.m., and a family movie at 8 p.m. with popcorn, featuring a showing of the animated movie “Incredibles 2.”
Freewill donations will be collected to benefit the Friends of Pilot Knob State Park.
The campgrounds are located at 2148 340th Street, Forest City.
Thursdays on Main wraps up for season in downtown Clear Lake
Clear Lake’s final Thursdays on Main event of the year will kick off at 6 p.m. on Main Street.
Visitors will find extended retail hours, a vendor street market, live music and special entertainment stages, a classic car show, kiddie amusements, and movies in the park.
Bounce houses will be open 5:30-8:30 p.m., and this week's live music starts at 7 p.m. on the 400 block and features local favorites Highway 9.
The movie “Oceans 8” (PG-13) will be shown in City Park at 9 p.m.
Annual antiques fair is Sunday in Clear Lake
The 27th Annual Antiques in the Square event will be held 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, in Clear Lake’s City Park.
The fair, sponsored by the antique shops of Clear Lake, features more than 60 regional dealers and a vast collection of antiques, coins, textiles, vintage finds, farm primitives, furniture and estate jewelry for sale.
Zion Lutheran Church will host an outdoor church service at 10 a.m. and local trio The Mocking Birds will provide live music at 2 p.m.
Food, beverages and desserts can be purchased throughout the day.
The event will be held rain or shine, with many downtown businesses offering extended hours as well. For more information contact Ralphene Stokke at 641-357-4000.
North Iowa Farmers Market open Friday
North Iowa Farmers Market continues this Friday in the city parking lot, located at the corner of First Street Northeast and North Delaware Avenue in Mason City.
Local vendors provide a variety of fresh-picked, seasonal produce, homemade baked goods, jams and jellies, honey, and handcrafted items.
Tuesday markets feature the Power of Produce Club, a free children's program which provides $2 market vouchers and tastings for participants, through August 20.
All vendors accept cash, but many accept cards and SNAP as well.
The summer season runs every Tuesday and Friday, May 21-Oct. 18, with a rain location in the basement of First Congregational Church.
For details, or vendor registration information, visit www.northiowafarmersmarket.com.
Historic Charles City home to host apple-picking event
Family Apple-Picking Day will take place noon-3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2 at the Carrie Chapman Catt Girlhood Home and Museum.
Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the property's heritage apple orchard, pick apples to take home, and try freshly pressed apple cider.
Those who are picking apples should bring a bag or pail from home.
Carrie Chapman Catt grew up in Charles City, and was an important figure in the women's suffrage movement in the United States. Her childhood home has been converted into a learning center and museum.
The home is located at 2379 Timber Ave., Charles City. For additional information, visit www.catt.org.
Clear Lake Farmers Market open Saturday
Clear Lake Farmers Market is open 9 a.m.-noon, Saturdays in the Surf Ballroom parking lot, located at 460 N Shore Drive, Clear Lake.
The market hosts a large number of area vendors. Shoppers can purchase fruits, vegetables, eggs, beef, baked goods, desserts, homemade soaps and candles, Iowa-cultivated maple syrup, art, textiles, and jewelry. There is also a weekly Kid’s Activity Table.
All vendors accept cash, but some accept cards, WIC, and senior FMNP, as well.
The 2019 season runs every Saturday, through Oct. 19. For details, or to register as a vendor, visit www.clearlakefarmersmarket.com.
Enjoy a garden picnic and live entertainment this Sunday in Clear Lake
Clear Lake’s Central Gardens will present Picnics and Performances at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1. The public is invited to pack a picnic and beverage of choice, bring a lawn chair, and enjoy live entertainment on the Naturalist Terrace on the garden’s grounds.
Family-friendly performances from a variety of regional talents are 5 to 6 p.m. every Sunday through mid-September. This week’s event features a performance by Irish and folk group RavensFire.
Central Gardens is located at 800 Second Ave. N., Clear Lake. Paved walkways lead visitors through the 2.75-acre grounds, which boast a variety of display gardens, water features, terraces, a learning center and a moon gate arch.
Visit www.centralgardensiowa.com for additional information.
Kensett Museum offers unique local artifacts and antiques
The Kensett Museum will be open to visitors Sunday, June 2, beginning at 2 p.m.
The museum is housed inside a repurposed Methodist Church built by renowned American architect F.W. Kinney in 1899, and is one of the 11 historical sites comprising the Worth County Historical Society.
Guests will enjoy a locally-curated collection of antique and vintage artifacts, such as settlement maps, books, school memorabilia, pump organs, one-of-a-kind altar paintings and a preserved log cabin located on the property.
Kensett Museum, located at 401 Second St. in Kensett, is open 2-4 p.m. every Sunday. Admission is free.
Explore Mason City's rich architectural background
Delve into Mason City’s unique architectural heritage on MacNider Art Museum’s Architectural Walking Tour. Group walking tours are led by Wright on the Park docents every Saturday at 9 a.m., now through September 1, weather permitting. Step-on bus tours can be arranged for large groups.
The cost is $10 per person, or self-guided audio tours are available for purchase for $5 each.
Tours for educational groups are free of charge.
Contact Wright on the Park at 641-423-0689 or officeadmin@wrightonhepark.org or visit www.wrightonthepark.org for details and scheduling information.
