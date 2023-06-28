DECORAH — A special folk art show, “Embellishment,” at Vesterheim, the national Norwegian-American museum and folk art school, is open July 6 through Jan. 5 and focuses on the importance of detail in folk art.

It features 71 pieces by contemporary folk artists from around the country and is made possible thanks to support from the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs; and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For the artists in this show, embellishment can mean flowing painted motifs, embroidered designs, ornate beadwork, and intricate carving. Carrying forward the spirit and mission of Vesterheim Folk Art School, the exhibition includes woodworking, rosemaling, knifemaking, jewelry, weaving, and fiber arts.

The artworks in the exhibition were chosen by a selection committee made up of Elliot Taillon (owner of Binkhaven, Norwegian design retreat, Ephraim, Wisconsin); Eric Sovern (owner of Cardboard Robot, Decorah); Jennie Knoebel (Iowa Arts Council, Des Moines); and Darlene Fossum-Martin, former director of folk art education (Vesterheim, Decorah).

Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School, welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to engage in the conversation of the American immigrant journey through the lens of the Norwegian-American experience. Vesterheim offers innovative and interactive exhibits, classes, and programs, both at the dynamic campus and park in scenic Decorah, and online at vesterheim.org and Vesterheim social media. For more information on exhibits, classes, programs, tours, membership opportunities, and ways to donate and volunteer, connect at vesterheim.org, (563) 382-9681, and Vesterheim, 502 W. Water St., P.O. Box 379, Decorah, IA, 52101-0379.