Versteeg: District's low solvency ratio not a concern

WHAT'S SPENDING AUTHORITY?: If you're still following along at this point, you get an A+ in school finance. A district's spending authority is what Versteeg calls its "credit card." It's how much the state allows the district to spend under state law, and it's the no. 1 indicator of a district's financial health.

Mason City has a problem there, except that it's a better one than heading into the red. Right now the percentage of unspent budget hovers around 20%, but it's climbing. There is such a thing as being too good a money manager.

Once a year, the state allows the district to turn 20% of the previous years unspent budget into cash. But if the percentage of unspent budget climbs above 20%, that's a potential indicator to the state that a district may be collecting too much revenue.

OK, SO HOW DOES THE SOLVENCY RATIO GET RIGHTED: The same way we balance a checkbook - make more or spend less. Versteeg and Yoder are taking a wait-and-see approach, since the solvency ratio is still within acceptable limits, and February's financial snapshot already shows the ratio is climbing.

And it appears the school board was comfortable as well as there was no comment on the ratio during the meeting.

