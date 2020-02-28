Versteeg: District's low solvency ratio not a concern

At the Feb. 17 Mason City Schools Board of Education meeting, the district's solvency ratio came up, part of a routine presentation by Finance Director Cherie Yoder.
The district's budget each January during the past five years showed a solvency ratio in the double digits, with a peak of 13.6% in FY18. January's solvency rate for FY2020 is less than half that amount - 5.9%.
A school district's solvency ratio is a point-in-time measurement of the percentage of revenue the district would have, should its doors close on June 30, with all its bills paid. The state school boards association recommends a ratio of between 5%-15%.
Such a marked decrease would seem an indicator of financial difficulty, but it's not really the case, say Yoder, Superintendent Dave Versteeg and Iowa school finance experts.
HOW DID WE GET HERE?: According to Yoder and Versteeg, there were two factors that impacted the solvency ratio. One was unavoidable.
"We're always operating a year behind," Yoder said, mostly because of the way state and federal funding mechanisms (read government) work.
The district received funding from the state this year based on last year's enrollment numbers. Except this year, enrollment grew, forcing the district to find an additional $600,000 to serve them.
The second factor is one that many districts in Iowa as well as other states deal with: funding for special education.
You have free articles remaining.
This year the district dealt with some "unforeseen" costs, mainly in staffing, Versteeg said. The district's special education services operates at a $3.5 million deficit, and each year it goes to the state's School Budget Review Committee to ask it for the authority to spend the maximum allowable to cover special ed.
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?: Although a recommended range of solvency ratios has typically been somewhere between 5 and 15 percent, the lower range considered “good” and the higher range considered “excellent,” school boards should consider local reasons and comfort levels based on acceptable levels of risk that could justify a deviation from the recommended range. that's according to the Iowa School Finance Information Service, a consulting service the helps districts navigate complex school funding issues.
"I've seen plenty of district's with a negative solvency ratio that are healthy financially," Versteeg said.
That's borne out on the state Department of Education website, which doesn't mention low solvency ratio as an indicator that warrants its intervention.
When a district exceeds its spending authority, however, that's another matter.
WHAT'S SPENDING AUTHORITY?: If you're still following along at this point, you get an A+ in school finance. A district's spending authority is what Versteeg calls its "credit card." It's how much the state allows the district to spend under state law, and it's the no. 1 indicator of a district's financial health.
Mason City has a problem there, except that it's a better one than heading into the red. Right now the percentage of unspent budget hovers around 20%, but it's climbing. There is such a thing as being too good a money manager.
Once a year, the state allows the district to turn 20% of the previous years unspent budget into cash. But if the percentage of unspent budget climbs above 20%, that's a potential indicator to the state that a district may be collecting too much revenue.
OK, SO HOW DOES THE SOLVENCY RATIO GET RIGHTED: The same way we balance a checkbook - make more or spend less. Versteeg and Yoder are taking a wait-and-see approach, since the solvency ratio is still within acceptable limits, and February's financial snapshot already shows the ratio is climbing.
And it appears the school board was comfortable as well as there was no comment on the ratio during the meeting.