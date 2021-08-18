 Skip to main content
Ventura man releases second children's book
Ventura man releases second children's book

Dan Grunwald

Author Dan Grunwald poses with his newest children's book, "What if We Could?" 

 Contributed

Dan Grunwald, the co-owner of Grunwald & Kiger Fine Jewelers, has released his second children's book. 

Grunwald, of Ventura, released the book called "What if We Could?" earlier this year. "What if We Could?" is a children's book that tells of the summer adventures of two young boys. 

"They begin to imagine all sorts of wonderful possibilities but are interrupted by Tom’s younger sister, Penny.  She gets them thinking about their ideas in a whole new way.  This book is meant for elementary age children, their parents and grandparents who like to read to the little ones," a press release from Grunwald said.

Grunwald's first book, "A Dog's Tale: Sparky Rescues The Prestons," was released in 2018 and is about a dog who enters the lives of a family in need to bring them healing, according to the Amazon description. 

"What if We Could?" is available for purchase on Amazon or at Grunwald & Kiger Fine Jewelers.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

