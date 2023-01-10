Vendors busy, players daydream as Mega Millions jackpot moves past $1 billion

Christie McClanahan almost never plays the lottery, but if she wins the estimated $1.1 billion jackpot Tuesday night she knows exactly what she is going to do.

"I have a lot of grandchildren and great-grandchildren coming, so I would probably spoil them," she said at Midtown Liquor and Vape in Mason City on Monday. "I'd put us all on a big ranch where we'd each have our own places."

McClanahan and millions of others are hoping to match those six magic numbers at tonight's 10 p.m. drawing.

Local vendors are seeing a surge in customers buying tickets as the big drawing approaches.

"Oh yeah, we get traffic all the time," said Ashley Busick, assistant manager at Casey's General Store on South Federal Avenue. "Especially now that it's $1.1 billion."

Busick said she would buy her mother a house, along with a new house for herself and some cars, if she were the big winner. She'd save the rest of the prize. She was planning to buy a ticket after her shift.

Kylie Simon, a cashier at Casey's General Store on South Monroe Avenue, said she's too young to play because she's only 19. If she could play, she'd use the money to set up a better future for herself.

All local vendors said the number of people who choose their own numbers and the customers who use the "easy play" option is about the same.

No one hit all six numbers to win the estimated $940 million jackpot Friday, pushing the lottery prize to 10 figures ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. It is now the third-largest prize in U.S. history.

There have been 24 drawings without a jackpot winner, stretching back for more than two months. The winless streak is largely due to the game's long odds of 1 in 302.6 million.

The only Mega Millions jackpots larger than the estimated $1.1 billion opportunity Tuesday have been the $1.53 billion won in South Carolina in 2018 and $1.33 billion winning ticket in Illinois in July, Mega Millions said in the statement.

The new estimated prize of $1.1 billion is for a winner who chooses an annuity paid annually over 29 years. Grand prize winners usually take the cash option, which will be an estimated $568.7 million.

Midtown Liquor and Vape Manager Karrie Juarez said she bought six tickets last week but didn't win anything. She said she only plays when the jackpots get big, and she knows exactly what she would do with her winnings.

"I would buy this place, and then I would hire my children and retire," Juarez said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The largest lottery jackpots in US history The largest lottery jackpots in US history #15. $587.5 million #14. $590.5 million #13. $632.6 million #12. $648 million #11. $656 million #10. $687.8 million #9. $699.8 million #8. $731.1 million #7. $758.7 million #6. $768.4 million #5. $1.1 billion #4. $1.3 billion #3. $1.5 billion #2. $1.6 billion #1. $2 billion