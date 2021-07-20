Vehicle goes up in flames on I-35 near Iowa-Minnesota border

A vehicle on fire near the Iowa-Minnesota border was reported to Iowa Department of Transportation.

Between the Minnesota border and Exit 214: County Highway 105, ten miles north of the Hanlontown area, a vehicle fire was reported late Tuesday morning, according to the Iowa DOT.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Throughout Tuesday afternoon, the right southbound lane was blocked and travelers were advised to expect traffic delays.

This story will be updated.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.