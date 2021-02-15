Valentine's Day one of the coldest ever in Mason City history

Don't worry North Iowa, according to state climatologist Justin Glisan, there's an end to this cold snap in sight.

Forecasts project the temperatures will finally start to increase near the middle of this week. By next week, temperatures are slated to rise into the mid-30s.

But before we break out the t-shirts and shorts, we still have to get through these next couple days — the tail-end of a cold-stretch that will be written down in the history books.

"The standout thing to me, and I think most meteorologists, is not the temperatures we're sitting at, it's the duration in which these temperatures have lasted," Glisan said.

These past two weeks have been the ninth-coldest stretch ever in Mason City for the time period of Feb. 1 to Feb. 15. The average temperature of 4.1 degrees is the coldest since 2014, when the two-week average was 4 degrees.

And if Valentine's Day seemed a little colder than normal, that's because it was. In fact, Sunday's high of -8 degrees was the coldest Valentine's Day ever in Mason City. The low of -20 degrees tied the all-time low record set in 1936 and 1951.