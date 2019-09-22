Mason City's VA Outpatient Clinic will host an open house look at its mobile medical unit from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the clinic, 520 S. Pierce Ave., Suite 150.
Visitors can view the clinic's telehealth unit and get a real-time VA eligibility appointment from 9 a.m.-noon.
Hot dogs will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Also available will be flu shots, clinic and mobile unit tours, telehealth demonstrations and an opportunity to communicate with the clinic's health care team.
