Mason City's VA Outpatient Clinic will host an open house look at its mobile medical unit from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the clinic, 520 S. Pierce Ave., Suite 150.

Vets Clinic - Mason City

Clinic Administrator Sarah Eisenman goes over the clinic's WallDoc system, which allows patients to be seen by health care providers via webcam.

Visitors can view the clinic's telehealth unit and get a real-time VA eligibility appointment from 9 a.m.-noon. 

Hot dogs will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Also available will be flu shots, clinic and mobile unit tours, telehealth demonstrations and an opportunity to communicate with the clinic's health care team.

