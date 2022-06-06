UScellular Will Provide Additional Wireless Capacity at Country Thunder

As Forest City prepares for the influx of visitors for Country Thunder Iowa Friday through Sunday, UScellular is equipped to accommodate the spike in demand for wireless access around the area.

Since the majority of attendees will rely on their smartphones to stay connected with family and friends, share photos and post social media updates, UScellular has brought in a Cell on Light Truck, also referred to as a COLT, to increase wireless capacity during Country Thunder Iowa.

“We want to help ensure that everyone who comes to enjoy Country Thunder Iowa can use their smartphone like they want to,” said Steve Zimmer, UScellular’s senior manager system performance. “The COLT will help provide a better wireless network experience for all attendees at Country Thunder Iowa.”

The COLT provides added network capacity for the increased data usage and to support the large volume of additional phone calls and texts from concert attendees. This temporary site also will increase UScellular’s network capacity in Forest City.

While a COLT is helpful for large events such as this, it can also be deployed to establish instant communication for responders to natural disasters and emergency situations when landline communications are interrupted.

UScellular plans to deploy the COLT for 12 events throughout this spring, summer and fall in Iowa. A COLT also will be deployed for the ABATE of Iowa Freedom Rally in Algona, IndyCar race weekend at Iowa Speedway in Newton, RAGBRAI, IGHSAU Softball State Tournament in Fort Dodge and Guthrie’s River Ruckus.

