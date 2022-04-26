Uptick in shootings requires more awareness and assistance

After multiple gun-related incidents in early April, the Mason City Police Department has been working to put a case together for each incident.

But difficulties have due to uncooperative witnesses, and the MCPD is urging the public to look through security footage and come forward with any information they may have.

There are many circumstances that may cause witnesses to remain quiet, but MCPD Police Chief Jeff Brinkley urges people to share what they know, saying it is safe to do so.

"There is a clear public safety issue here," Brinkley said of the recent shootings. "This is bigger than just snitching; it's about keeping people alive."

Witnesses can come forward in a few different ways depending on their level of interest in cooperating with law enforcement. Those who are willing to cooperate in investigations and possibly be called into court can call the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636.

"Just because you come forward with information doesn't mean you'll automatically go to court. We don't rely only on your information," said Brinkley.

For those who do not wish to testify, their information becomes intelligence rather than evidence. Confidential information will help to build a case but will not be used in prosecution.

For those who wish to remain completely anonymous, CrimeStoppers of North Central Iowa has a Facebook Messenger option, or call at (800) 383-0088. Information from CrimeStoppers is passed on to MCPD anonymously.

"Until people come forward, we can't put together a prosecution" Brinkley stated about crimes without sufficient evidence from the scene.

The recent rise in shootings has not been connected to any particular event, but is part of a rising nationwide trend.

Brinkley noted there is no geographic pattern to the shootings. They are spread throughout Mason City as far as locations and offenders.

Citizens without direct knowledge relating to the recent shootings can help in other ways. Brinkley said one of the best ways to help end gun-related incidents and other crime is to teach people to communicate without violence. This helps eliminate the possibility of a violent outcome, which is important for safety within the home and throughout the community.

Being situationally aware is another important aspect of public safety, stated Brinkley.

"(Shootings) can be anywhere, any day, any time. Don't be in denial about it happening to you," he said.

Brinkley went on to say that paying attention helps people to be more aware of things that don't fit. What doesn't fit should be reported.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.