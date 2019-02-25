Try 1 month for 99¢

Due to the blizzard and dangerous road conditions, delivery of Sunday's Globe Gazette will be delayed until Tuesday.

Interstate 35 began opening mid-day Monday, and the condition of other highways and roads throughout North Iowa was also slowly improving.

We appreciate your patience as carriers and drivers deal with the conditions.

Remember that your subscription comes with unlimited access to globegazette.com as well as the e-edition, the full digital version of the printed product.

If you have not yet activated your full access account, you can do so from the homepage by scrolling to the bottom and clicking on the "Activate Full Access" under Services.

We appreciate your understanding in this situation as we work to deliver your newspaper and keep our carriers and haulers safe, as well.

