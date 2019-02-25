Due to the blizzard and dangerous road conditions, delivery of Sunday's Globe Gazette will be delayed until Tuesday.
Interstate 35 began opening mid-day Monday, and the condition of other highways and roads throughout North Iowa was also slowly improving.
We appreciate your patience as carriers and drivers deal with the conditions.
Remember that your subscription comes with unlimited access to globegazette.com as well as the e-edition, the full digital version of the printed product.
If you have not yet activated your full access account, you can do so from the homepage by scrolling to the bottom and clicking on the "Activate Full Access" under Services.
We appreciate your understanding in this situation as we work to deliver your newspaper and keep our carriers and haulers safe, as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.