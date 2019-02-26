MASON CITY | The roof at the Plaza West Shopping Center, between Cost Cutters and CosmoProf, shifted down some 8 inches and ceiling tiles collapsed under the weight of some 6 to 8 feet of snow drifts created by the weekend's blizzard.
The call to the Mason City Fire Department came in about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after individuals inside Cost Cutters noticed tiles moving and then, eventually, collapsing.
According to Mason City Fire Captain Jack Odegaard, the structural damage done will require the installation of a new support column to the right of the CosmoProf storefront and resealing will need to be done once all of the snow is removed from the roof.
Odegaard said that about five people were inside the two stores when the ceiling tiles collapsed. The fire department closed the stores as well as Dollar Tree for safety precautions.
Even with all the snow, Odegaard said that this is the first snow-related collapse within city limits the department has had to respond to this week.
Still, Odegaard expressed concern that the department might be getting more of these calls. The current National Weather Service forecast for Mason City shows the chance for snow on Tuesday night, Thursday and Friday.
"This has been a long month for us," Odegaard said. "Makes me think about raking my roof."
Wednesday night there's a 20 percent chance of snow after 4 a.m. although little accumulation is expected. On Friday, there's a 70 percent chance of precipitation and the National Weather Service forecast for Mason City says that snow is "likely" after 1 p.m.
Cost Cutters roof
Cost Cutters roof
Cost Cutters roof
Cost Cutters roof
Cost Cutters roof
Cost Cutters roof
Cost Cutters roof
Cost Cutters roof
Cost Cutters roof
Cost Cutters roof
Cost Cutters roof
Cost Cutters roof
Cost Cutters roof
Cost Cutters roof
Cost Cutters roof
Cost Cutters roof
Cost Cutters roof
Cost Cutters roof
Cost Cutters roof
Cost Cutters roof
Reader-submitted images of REALLY BIG North Iowa snow drifts
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.