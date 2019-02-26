Try 1 month for 99¢

MASON CITY | The roof at the Plaza West Shopping Center, between Cost Cutters and CosmoProf, shifted down some 8 inches and ceiling tiles collapsed under the weight of some 6 to 8 feet of snow drifts created by the weekend's blizzard.    

The call to the Mason City Fire Department came in about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after individuals inside Cost Cutters noticed tiles moving and then, eventually, collapsing.

According to Mason City Fire Captain Jack Odegaard, the structural damage done will require the installation of a new support column to the right of the CosmoProf storefront and resealing will need to be done once all of the snow is removed from the roof. 

Odegaard said that about five people were inside the two stores when the ceiling tiles collapsed. The fire department closed the stores as well as Dollar Tree for safety precautions.

Even with all the snow, Odegaard said that this is the first snow-related collapse within city limits the department has had to respond to this week. 

Still, Odegaard expressed concern that the department might be getting more of these calls. The current National Weather Service forecast for Mason City shows the chance for snow on Tuesday night, Thursday and Friday.

"This has been a long month for us," Odegaard said. "Makes me think about raking my roof."

Wednesday night there's a 20 percent chance of snow after 4 a.m. although little accumulation is expected. On Friday, there's a 70 percent chance of precipitation and the National Weather Service forecast for Mason City says that snow is "likely" after 1 p.m. 

