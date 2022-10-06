Updated: Man who died in Saturday fire identified

An man died during the evening of Oct. 1 after a fire broke out on the fifth floor of The Manor apartment complex in Mason City.
The man has been identified as 78-year-old Ronald Smith, a resident of apartment 549. He was transported to and declared deceased at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
According to a press release from the Mason City Fire Department, firefighters and other emergency responders responded to a fire alarm at 6:04 p.m. Saturday, coming from 4 Third Street N.W. Light smoke was observed coming from a fifth-floor window when emergency personnel arrived on the scene and the fire alarm was sounding.
The sprinkler system had extinguished the fire before MCFD arrived. The fire is being considered accidental and was caused by "smoking materials." A search and rescue operation was performed and the sprinkler system was shut down to prevent additional water damage.
