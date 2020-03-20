Updated grocer hours in Mason City
Updated grocer hours in Mason City

New grocery hours graphic

Grocers around the state have altered store hours to both accommodate for elderly and at-risk customers and intensify cleaning practices. Here are some grocers around Mason City that have updated their hours. We'll update this list as changes occur. For more local COVID-19 updates, visit globegazette.com.

Fareway: 

8 a.m. - 9 a.m.: Elderly, at-risk customers

9 a.m. - 7 p.m.: All customers

Hy-Vee: 

7 a.m. - 8 a.m.: Elderly, at-risk customers

8 a.m. - 8 p.m.: All customers

Target: 

7 a.m. - 8 a.m. Wednesdays: Elderly, at-risk customers

7 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily

ALDI: 

9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Walmart: 

 7 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Auto Care Center is closed until further notice.

Beginning Tues., March 24: Seniors may shop in the hour before store opening; pharmacies and vision centers will be open during this time.

