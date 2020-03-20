Updated grocer hours in Mason City

Grocers around the state have altered store hours to both accommodate for elderly and at-risk customers and intensify cleaning practices. Here are some grocers around Mason City that have updated their hours. We'll update this list as changes occur. For more local COVID-19 updates, visit globegazette.com.
Fareway:
8 a.m. - 9 a.m.: Elderly, at-risk customers
9 a.m. - 7 p.m.: All customers
Hy-Vee:
7 a.m. - 8 a.m.: Elderly, at-risk customers
8 a.m. - 8 p.m.: All customers
Target:
7 a.m. - 8 a.m. Wednesdays: Elderly, at-risk customers
7 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily
ALDI:
9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Walmart:
7 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Auto Care Center is closed until further notice.
Beginning Tues., March 24: Seniors may shop in the hour before store opening; pharmacies and vision centers will be open during this time.