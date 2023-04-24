The Mason City Fire Department battled a huge blaze Monday afternoon at the Kirk Apartments at 206 N. Federal Ave. in Mason City.

According to residents, all tenants were able to evacuate safely. The building is a total loss.

Kylie Fink lived in Apartment 122 on the ground floor of the northwest corner of the Kirk, where the blaze began. She awoke in the early afternoon to find her smoke alarm beeping and smoke coming from her bathroom.

“I was just sleeping in my bed. I woke up because I could barely breathe. I saw the smoke and grabbed my phone. I looked over at the bathroom and there was a fire. I ran out and started pounding on people’s doors to try to get them out,” Fink said.

MCFD was on scene in minutes and entered the building. The fire seemed to be under control at 2:30 p.m. Looking on from outside, the smoke dissipated and no flames were visible.

But by 4:30 p.m. that had all changed. Smoke reappeared and thickened, flames were visible from the north side of the building and all of downtown was darkened. Flames soon shot through the roof of the building as fire raged from windows on the structure's north side. By 8 p.m., the historic three-story building was still burning, its floors had given way and bricks on one side had collapsed.

Jae Smith was one of the residents evacuated early in the afternoon.

“I heard the smoke alarm going and my husband works nights, so he’s sleeping. I said, 'You gotta go see what’s going on.' They come to take us out and there was only smoke coming out of that apartment (122). By the time I turned around to look, I saw flames.”

Many residents had pets that were not evacuated, and firefighters were preparing to allow residents back into their apartments by mid-afternoon to retrieve medication and other necessities. That never happened.

Tracy Hedegaard of Salvation Army was coordinating shelter for at least seven residents.

“We’re already making arrangements for anyone that needs shelter. Some residents have family and friends they can stay with, but we’re here to help anyway we can,” Hedegaard said.

The Mason City and Clear Lake Fire Departments continued to work at the scene well into the night.

Eric Whipple of Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management said officials were doing whatever was needed to support the firefighters.

“We’re set up and ready to rehab the firefighters as they need. We’ve got what we and they need to keep them feeling well,” Whipple said. As of late afternoon, it didn't appear any firefighters needed assistance.

Randy Black, owner of Tiques and Treasures on South Federal Avenue, an antique and collectibles shop, watched as the building burned. He said damage may extend beyond the Kirk.

“We’ve got so many collectibles in there. The smoke alone is going to damage them,” Black said.

Ed Kent, owner of the Kirk Apartments, watched as the blaze destroyed his building Monday.

"What does this say about our fire department?" Kent asked as the rekindled blaze roared through the building. Then he started a sentence he didn't finish. "They're all screwing around, and then it ..."

