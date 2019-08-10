Ryan Thelin, right, and Mike McDermott of Luscious Loins BBQ in Carroll, Iowa carefully slice their brisket to prepare it for presentation Saturday during the 16th annual Up in Smoke BBQ Bash at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Table judge Patrick Slifka of Cresco, Iowa presents a contestant's brisket entry to a table of judges during the Kansas City Barbeque Society competition at the Up in Smoke BBQ Bash.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Brisket sits on a placemat for judging Saturday during the Kansas City Barbeque Society competition at the Up in Smoke BBQ Bash.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Competitors in the Kansas City Barbeque Society competition line up to drop off their entries for pork Saturday during the Up in Smoke BBQ Bash in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
People walk through the food vending area Saturday during the Up in Smoke BBQ Bash.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
People eat barbecue and other foods from the vendors at the Up in Smoke BBQ Bash.
Competitions new and old headlined the 16th annual Up in Smoke BBQ Bash at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City.
Joining the event's signature Kansas City Barbeque Society competition, held on Saturday of the two-day event, is the introduction of the Steak Cookoff, where 30 teams competed for more than $2,000 on Friday night.
As always with the bash, nearly 40 teams representing the Midwestern art of barbecue traveled to Mason City in their kitchens-on-wheels to present their entries for four classic barbecue meats — pork ribs, pork shoulder, chicken and brisket.
