Competitions new and old headlined the 16th annual Up in Smoke BBQ Bash at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City. 

Joining the event's signature Kansas City Barbeque Society competition, held on Saturday of the two-day event, is the introduction of the Steak Cookoff, where 30 teams competed for more than $2,000 on Friday night. 

As always with the bash, nearly 40 teams representing the Midwestern art of barbecue traveled to Mason City in their kitchens-on-wheels to present their entries for four classic barbecue meats — pork ribs, pork shoulder, chicken and brisket. 

The North Iowa Events Center, in its second year operating the event, added other attractions, such as a rummage sale, cribbage tournament and a craft beer and wine tasting to bring in more people. 

Vendors Black Dog BBQ, TnT BBQ, Chickhooven Swine BBQ, Maria’s Tacos, Lumpia Shanghai, Island Grill, Conway Foods Unlimited and J&J’s Old Fashioned Kettle Corn provided food for the public. 

