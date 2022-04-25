University of Iowa president will speak at women's leadership series on Wednesday

University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson will speak at as part of the Breaking Glass Leadership Series on Wednesday.

The event will be at 11:30 a.m. at the North Iowa Regional Commerce Center, hosted by the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.

The speaking series is a learning experience to help women stretch their leadership potential, drive their careers with vision and purpose, and make a greater impact within their organizations, according to a release. Attendance is open to both men and women.

Wilson began her term as the 22nd president of the University of Iowa on July 15. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism and a master's degree and Ph.D. in communication arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Prior to being president, she served as the executive vice president and vice president for academic affairs of the University of Illinois system.

Discussion will focus on Wilson's leadership journey and the obstacles she faced, the advice she received, and her mentors.

Tickets are $10 each for employees of Chamber member businesses and $20 for nonmembers. Attendance is limited and the event is expected to sell out. Register online at masoncityia.com or contact Noah Harris (nharris@masoncityia.com) for more information.

