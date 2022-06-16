University of Iowa dean's list honors North Iowa students

More than 4,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester. Dean's list status was earned by 714 first year undergraduates during the 2022 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,268 second year students, only 1,559 third year students, and only 2,045 fourth year students.
Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:
Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of "I" (incomplete) or "O" (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean's list for that semester
Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine with fewer than 12 semester hours of graded credit, if deemed appropriate by the college
People are also reading…
College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses who have a total of 12 semester hours of earned credit, with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher
Please note that courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U) or pass/fail (P/F) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the dean's list.
Samantha Gabrielle Alinea of Charles City (College of Education; Major: English Education), Emma Anderegg of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Communication Studies), Kaci Arjes of Dumont (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Pre-Occupational Therapy), Hailee Ausenhus of Hanlontown (College of Engineering; Major: Industrial Engineering), Kennedy Baker of Forest City (5College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: English), Ryan Bartling of Rockford (College of Engineering; Major: Civil Engineering), Taylor Bell of Clear Lake (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology),Benjamin Blaha of Clear Lake (Tippie College of Business; Major: Management), Joshua Blaha of Clear Lake (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology), Michelle Blaha-Polson of Algona (University College; Major: Bachelor of Applied Studies), Marcos Cervantes of Mason City (College of Education; Major: Social Studies Education), Cora Crooks of Charles City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Art), Sarah Dodd of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: History), Joshua Doucette of Charles City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Physics), Rebecca Evans of Joice (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Social Work), Carrie Field of Charles City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Open Major), Seth Alan Foster of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Computer Science), Elyse Gabor of Algona (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Journalism and Mass Communication), Alena Gabrielson of Clear Lake (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Sociology), Grayson Gaubatz of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Computer Science), Olivia Gayther of Forest City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Speech and Hearing Science), Camre Ginapp of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Psychology), Cassidy Goodlund of Garner (Tippie College of Business; Major: Accounting), Hannah Groth of Saint Ansgar (College of Nursing; Major: Nursing), Ryann Hagen of Britt (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Health and Human Physiology), Derek Handke of Mason City (College of Nursing; Major: Nursing), Autumn Harlan of Hansell (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Speech and Hearing Science), Thomas Hart of Shell Rock (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Pre-Medicine), Dalton Hawe of Garner (College of Engineering; Major: Industrial Engineering), Joslyn Hill of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology), Maya Jalukar of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Ethics and Public Policy), Waroon Jalukar of Mason City (Tippie College of Business; Major: Marketing), Zayne Kelley of Rockwell (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Political Science), Lucy Kim of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Biomedical Sciences), Miles Kramer of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: History), Tara Krull of Hampton (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Health and Human Physiology), Jacob Lang of Mason City (Tippie College of Business; Major: Management),Bailey Larsen of Clear Lake (College of Education; Major: Elementary Education), Kylie Laudner of Rockwell (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Nursing Interest), Brettin Linder of Forest City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Ancient Civilization), Grace Litterer of Clarksville (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Neuroscience), Jackson Loge of Clear Lake (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology), Lucero Martinez of Clear Lake (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Psychology), Rebekah Mason of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Health and Human Physiology), Hailey McCoy-Munger of Sheffield (College of Engineering; Major: Biomedical Engineering), McKanzi McKibben of Nora Springs (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Spanish), Madison Meister of Burt (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Psychology), Macy Mixdorf of Clear Lake (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology), Makayla Mostek of Mitchell (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Economics), Dalton Nesheim of Goldfield (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Actuarial Science), Sofie Nettleton of Charles City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Journalism and Mass Communication), Stephanie Nettleton of Joice (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Psychology), Bryant Nichols of Rockford (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: French), Evelyn Ocel of Northwood (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Psychology), Ava Ollenburg of Clear Lake (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Pre-Business), Bella Parker of Clear Lake (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology), Halie Petersen of Parkersburg (College of Public Health; Major: Public Health), Lucas Rayhons of Garner (College of Education; Major: Elementary Education), Reese Rosenmeyer of Algona (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Neuroscience), Alexis Rozen of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Microbiology), Jasmine Sanasinh of Forest City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Global Health Studies), Makenna Schmiedel of Charles City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Nursing Interest), Maree Scholl of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Health and Human Physiology), Emma Schroeder of Belmond (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Theatre Arts), Dylan Schuchard of Clear Lake (College of Engineering; Major: Chemical Engineering), Gwendolyn Sewell of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Biomedical Sciences), Collin Sexton of Titonka (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology), Carson Simpson of Lu Verne (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Dance), Tori Sloan of Garner (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Sociology), Brooke Trees of Greene (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Health and Human Physiology), Dionna VanGorkom of Algona (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Dance), Ryan Wandro of Clear Lake (Tippie College of Business; Major: Marketing), Wyatt Wegener of Algona (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Health and Human Physiology), Zachary Welsher of Hampton (College of Education; Major: Mathematics Education), Sarah Wendel of Rudd (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology), Melissa Wilson of Forest City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Interdepartmental Studies) and Collin Yi of Algona (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Journalism and Mass Communication).
Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com