University of Iowa dean's list honors North Iowa students

Samantha Gabrielle Alinea of Charles City (College of Education; Major: English Education), Emma Anderegg of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Communication Studies), Kaci Arjes of Dumont (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Pre-Occupational Therapy), Hailee Ausenhus of Hanlontown (College of Engineering; Major: Industrial Engineering), Kennedy Baker of Forest City (5College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: English), Ryan Bartling of Rockford (College of Engineering; Major: Civil Engineering), Taylor Bell of Clear Lake (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology),Benjamin Blaha of Clear Lake (Tippie College of Business; Major: Management), Joshua Blaha of Clear Lake (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology), Michelle Blaha-Polson of Algona (University College; Major: Bachelor of Applied Studies), Marcos Cervantes of Mason City (College of Education; Major: Social Studies Education), Cora Crooks of Charles City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Art), Sarah Dodd of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: History), Joshua Doucette of Charles City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Physics), Rebecca Evans of Joice (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Social Work), Carrie Field of Charles City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Open Major), Seth Alan Foster of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Computer Science), Elyse Gabor of Algona (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Journalism and Mass Communication), Alena Gabrielson of Clear Lake (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Sociology), Grayson Gaubatz of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Computer Science), Olivia Gayther of Forest City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Speech and Hearing Science), Camre Ginapp of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Psychology), Cassidy Goodlund of Garner (Tippie College of Business; Major: Accounting), Hannah Groth of Saint Ansgar (College of Nursing; Major: Nursing), Ryann Hagen of Britt (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Health and Human Physiology), Derek Handke of Mason City (College of Nursing; Major: Nursing), Autumn Harlan of Hansell (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Speech and Hearing Science), Thomas Hart of Shell Rock (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Pre-Medicine), Dalton Hawe of Garner (College of Engineering; Major: Industrial Engineering), Joslyn Hill of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology), Maya Jalukar of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Ethics and Public Policy), Waroon Jalukar of Mason City (Tippie College of Business; Major: Marketing), Zayne Kelley of Rockwell (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Political Science), Lucy Kim of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Biomedical Sciences), Miles Kramer of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: History), Tara Krull of Hampton (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Health and Human Physiology), Jacob Lang of Mason City (Tippie College of Business; Major: Management),Bailey Larsen of Clear Lake (College of Education; Major: Elementary Education), Kylie Laudner of Rockwell (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Nursing Interest), Brettin Linder of Forest City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Ancient Civilization), Grace Litterer of Clarksville (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Neuroscience), Jackson Loge of Clear Lake (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology), Lucero Martinez of Clear Lake (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Psychology), Rebekah Mason of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Health and Human Physiology), Hailey McCoy-Munger of Sheffield (College of Engineering; Major: Biomedical Engineering), McKanzi McKibben of Nora Springs (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Spanish), Madison Meister of Burt (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Psychology), Macy Mixdorf of Clear Lake (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology), Makayla Mostek of Mitchell (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Economics), Dalton Nesheim of Goldfield (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Actuarial Science), Sofie Nettleton of Charles City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Journalism and Mass Communication), Stephanie Nettleton of Joice (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Psychology), Bryant Nichols of Rockford (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: French), Evelyn Ocel of Northwood (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Psychology), Ava Ollenburg of Clear Lake (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Pre-Business), Bella Parker of Clear Lake (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology), Halie Petersen of Parkersburg (College of Public Health; Major: Public Health), Lucas Rayhons of Garner (College of Education; Major: Elementary Education), Reese Rosenmeyer of Algona (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Neuroscience), Alexis Rozen of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Microbiology), Jasmine Sanasinh of Forest City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Global Health Studies), Makenna Schmiedel of Charles City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Nursing Interest), Maree Scholl of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Health and Human Physiology), Emma Schroeder of Belmond (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Theatre Arts), Dylan Schuchard of Clear Lake (College of Engineering; Major: Chemical Engineering), Gwendolyn Sewell of Mason City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Biomedical Sciences), Collin Sexton of Titonka (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology), Carson Simpson of Lu Verne (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Dance), Tori Sloan of Garner (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Sociology), Brooke Trees of Greene (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Health and Human Physiology), Dionna VanGorkom of Algona (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Dance), Ryan Wandro of Clear Lake (Tippie College of Business; Major: Marketing), Wyatt Wegener of Algona (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Health and Human Physiology), Zachary Welsher of Hampton (College of Education; Major: Mathematics Education), Sarah Wendel of Rudd (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology), Melissa Wilson of Forest City (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Interdepartmental Studies) and Collin Yi of Algona (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Journalism and Mass Communication).