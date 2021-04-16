 Skip to main content
United Way's Rise and Shine Relay Race comes to Central Park in May
United Way North Central Iowa Logo

The United Way of North Central Iowa will soon host its first 2021 event.

The Rise and Shine Relay Race and Celebration will take place bright and early at Central Park in Mason City on Tuesday, May 18 at 7 a.m.

Preceding the race will be a short program that will include announcements from the United Way's partner agencies for 2021. 

Gather your team of five — "athleticism is not require!" a United Way release assures — and register at www.unitedwaynci.org/Rise-and-Shine.

For more information about the United Way of North Central Iowa, call 641-423-1774 or visit www.unitedwaynci.org.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

