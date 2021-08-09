 Skip to main content
United Way to host shoe distribution events for kids
United Way to host shoe distribution events for kids

The United Way of North Iowa will hold three shoe distribution events in Forest City, Mason City and Garner.

Children in need of shoes are invited to attend one:

Wednesday, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Forest City YMCA, 916 W. I St.

Thursday, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Mason City Community Health Center, 404 N. Federal Ave.

Monday, Aug. 16, 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Garner Presbyterian Church, 475 Maben Ave.

Children must be present and accompanied by an adult to receive shoes.

Support for the United Way's 2021 Shoe Drive was provided by Access Systems, Cargill, Charles City Rotary, Clear Lake Bank & Trust, Clear Lake Kiwanis Club, Edward Jones - Jeremy Heyer, First Citizens Bank, First Security Bank, Henkel Construction, IMT, Kwik Star, Lund Foods, Mason City Noon Kiwanis, Michaels Foods, River City Morning Kiwanis, and Valero.

