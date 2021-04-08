United Way of North Central Iowa wraps up 2020 campaign

The United Way of North Central Iowa has finalized its Campaign 2020, a press release from the organization recently announced.

"Last year was a very challenging year for everyone," the release said. "Some north Iowans have struggled more than others. Some of our friends and neighbors had trouble making ends meet. Others found themselves visiting a food bank for the first time in their lives."

In all, the 2020 campaign raised a total of $671,075, according to the release.

In addition to that campaign, United Way of North Central Iowa collected over $100,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Those funds were distributed to local nonprofits, and "... $45,000 of these funds went directly to individuals in need" across the eight-county region it serves.

"We are extremely proud of our community and look forward to 2021 with hope and enthusiasm," the release said.

To learn more about the United Way of North Central Iowa, call 641-423-1774 or visit www.unitedwaynci.org.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

