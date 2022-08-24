United Way of North Central Iowa kicks off fundraising campaign for 2022

United Way of North Central Iowa has kicked off its campaign, marking the start of the fundraising season.

The 2022 fundraising campaign slogan is "United Way is All of Us" recognizing all individuals are creating change in North Iowa through volunteering, donating, and advocating according to the release. The campaign officially started on Aug. 18.

United Way of North Central Iowa is excited to have Joe Malone as the 2022 Campaign Chair. Malone is the host of The Joe Shoe on Star 106 and on Super Hits 102.7, Public Address Announcer for the North Iowa Bulls and Mason City Toros, and T-Ball and soccer coach with Mason City Parks and Recreation.

United Way funded twenty-one local programs for 2022 providing food, shelter, healthcare, victim services and educational initiatives including childcare assistance says the release. Strained agency budgets led to funding requests which exceeded available United Way funds. Each year, United Way receives double the requests for funding than they can provide which means each year our area’s needs grow.

United Way’s annual campaign is a vital part of the organization’s work because every dollar given goes to support local programs in North Iowa. United Way believes a successful campaign isn’t defined by reaching a monetary goal but rather the ability to meet every funding request that creates positive, measurable outcomes in the community.

For more information about the 2022 Fundraising Campaign and how to give or get involved, please contact Angie Perez, Marketing and Campaign Director at 641-423-1774 or by email at angelina@unitedwaynci.org.