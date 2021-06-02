United Way of North Central Iowa kicks off back-to-school shoe drive

United Way of North Central Iowa has kicked off its "Give a Little Sole' Back to School Shoe Drive.

From now through July 15, the United Way is accepting donations of new and lightly worn athletic-style shoes or sneakers for children, from toddler to high school student sizes.

The shoes will be distributed in August before the start of the school year.

Shoes are being collected at numerous locations in Mason City, Garner, Forest City and Charles City. They can also be dropped off at the United Way office located at 2911 4th St. SE in Mason City.

Drop-off locations and more information can be found by visiting www.unitedwaynci.org or by calling the office at 641-423-1774.

